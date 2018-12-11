TeslaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $320,903.00 (TES)

TeslaCoin (CURRENCY:TES) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. One TeslaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TeslaCoin has traded down 23% against the dollar. TeslaCoin has a market capitalization of $320,903.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of TeslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000408 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00022858 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TeslaCoin Profile

TeslaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2014. TeslaCoin’s total supply is 77,583,775 coins. TeslaCoin’s official website is tesla-coin.com. The Reddit community for TeslaCoin is /r/Teslamovement and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TeslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Teslacoins.

Buying and Selling TeslaCoin

TeslaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TeslaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TeslaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

