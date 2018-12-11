The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 186,125 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,438,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,125 shares during the period. Polaris Industries accounts for about 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 8.80% of Polaris Industries worth $548,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 28.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 42.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 30.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,828. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

