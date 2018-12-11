The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 276,053 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,447,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,053 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.68% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $425,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,697,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,370 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,322,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,768,000 after purchasing an additional 692,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,036,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,451,000 after purchasing an additional 518,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,929,000 after purchasing an additional 634,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,770,000 after purchasing an additional 190,332 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,299. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $79.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

