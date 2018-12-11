TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,285,801.00 in Stock

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 627,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,801.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 7th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 277,860 shares of TheStreet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $575,170.20.

Shares of TST stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 758,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,837. TheStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.53.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. TheStreet had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TheStreet, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on TheStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TheStreet in the first quarter worth $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TheStreet by 197.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150,910 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TheStreet by 37.4% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 125,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TheStreet by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 83,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TheStreet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

