Thomas S. Murley Buys 2,000 Shares of Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Thomas S. Murley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ameresco stock remained flat at $$14.72 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 41,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameresco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 101,884 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,012,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 38,236 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 632,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ameresco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

