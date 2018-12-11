ThreeD Capital Inc (IDK) Insider 1313366 Ontario Inc. Purchases 209,000 Shares

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) insider 1313366 Ontario Inc. bought 209,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $14,630.00.
1313366 Ontario Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 6th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. bought 250,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.
Shares of CNSX IDK remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 417,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,057. ThreeD Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
