Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,215 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.28% of Tivity Health worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $141,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $248,000.

In related news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. Tivity Health Inc has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

