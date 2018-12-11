Tocagen Inc (TOCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tocagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tocagen from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:TOCA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $12.71. 95,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,412. The firm has a market cap of $257.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Tocagen has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 222.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tocagen will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOCA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

