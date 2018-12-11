Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Delphi Technologies worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,301,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,729,000 after buying an additional 943,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 66.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after buying an additional 443,654 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,275,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 414,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,372 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin J. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 9,000 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLPH stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.12.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Delphi Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Delphi Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

DLPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $27.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

