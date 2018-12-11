Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.62 Million Position in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,125 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.73% of Farmland Partners worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 145,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $470,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 70,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $180.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of -0.06.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $54,736.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,620.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris A. Downey acquired 15,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $96,526.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,310.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,295 shares of company stock valued at $183,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

