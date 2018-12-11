Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

TOL stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $52.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 150.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 36,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $251,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,465.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

