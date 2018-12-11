Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $462,000 Position in Avnet (AVT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Avnet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 774,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 50,444 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,019,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NYSE:AVT opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. Avnet has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,039,256.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $721,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

