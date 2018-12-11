Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $7.65 Million Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 537,325 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,678,000 after acquiring an additional 534,001 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,178,000. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,488,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.16.

3M stock opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $181.98 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-has-7-65-million-holdings-in-3m-co-mmm.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.