Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,226 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 120.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 273,306 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 77,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 62,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,099,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.91 and a 12 month high of $81.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.14 per share, with a total value of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,281.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 29,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $2,442,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-sells-5226-shares-of-ametek-inc-ame.html.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.