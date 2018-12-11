Townsquare Media (TSQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.63

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The firm has a market cap of $111.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 13.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

