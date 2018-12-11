Traders Buy American Express (AXP) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on weakness during trading on Monday. $126.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $82.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.79 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, American Express had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. American Express traded down ($0.89) for the day and closed at $105.79

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Nomura increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens set a $131.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $2,797,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,359.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

