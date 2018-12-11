Traders Buy iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on weakness during trading on Monday. $479.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $305.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $173.58 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded down ($0.47) for the day and closed at $60.28

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 55,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 247,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 140,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,141,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,419,000 after purchasing an additional 787,891 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

