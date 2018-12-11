Traders Buy Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $166.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $118.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.05 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust traded down ($0.99) for the day and closed at $321.63
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,062,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 185.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,024,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,971,680,000 after acquiring an additional 665,330 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $575,000.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
