Traders Buy United Continental (UAL) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Traders bought shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) on weakness during trading on Tuesday after Imperial Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $81.00. $81.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.82 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, United Continental had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. United Continental traded down ($0.41) for the day and closed at $88.14

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie set a $91.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $108.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.94.

Get United Continental alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,777,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,136,086.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in United Continental by 0.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,375,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,417,732,000 after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,044,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,164,000 after acquiring an additional 148,292 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in United Continental by 44.7% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,223,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,901 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in United Continental by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,475,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,627,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Continental by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,386,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,590,000 after acquiring an additional 68,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/traders-buy-united-continental-ual-on-weakness-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

About United Continental (NYSE:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.