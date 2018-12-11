Traders Sell IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) on Strength (IAC)

Investors sold shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $24.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.62 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, IAC/InterActiveCorp had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $179.24

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.98.

The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $398,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 107.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,292,000 after purchasing an additional 478,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

