Traders Sell Shares of Fiserv (FISV) on Strength (FISV)

Traders sold shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) on strength during trading on Monday. $29.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $50.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.16 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Fiserv had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Fiserv traded up $1.40 for the day and closed at $76.14

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Barclays started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $3,986,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,353,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 165,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,217,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,630,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 116,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 80,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Shares of Fiserv (FISV) on Strength (FISV)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/traders-sell-shares-of-fiserv-fisv-on-strength-fisv.html.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.