Traders sold shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) on strength during trading on Monday. $334.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $501.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $167.08 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $242.55

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/traders-sell-vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo-on-strength-voo.html.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

