Trans World Entertainment (TWMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 12th.

NASDAQ TWMC opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Trans World Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

