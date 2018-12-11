Trexquant Investment LP Invests $232,000 in HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 47.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,018,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after buying an additional 330,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 20.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 510,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $651.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.31. HomeStreet Inc has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.60.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.14 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trexquant Investment LP Invests $232,000 in HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/trexquant-investment-lp-invests-232000-in-homestreet-inc-hmst-stock.html.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.