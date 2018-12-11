Triumph Gold (TIG) Trading Up 22.2%

Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG)’s share price was up 22.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 101,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 102,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
About Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG)
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Freegold Mountain located in the Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
See Also: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.