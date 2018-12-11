Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $818.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to announce $818.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $834.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $807.01 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $775.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $855.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.52 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 68.14% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,220,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,047,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter worth $24,533,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TGI opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

