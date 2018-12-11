TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 998,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.22. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.89 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip G. Franklin purchased 5,095 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $59,917.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Franklin purchased 4,905 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $57,780.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,128.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,178,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 148,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

