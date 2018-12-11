Tuesday Morning Co. (TUES) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.09% of Tuesday Morning worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 191.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 176,198 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUES has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:TUES opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.29. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.39 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. Research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

