Turning Point Brands (TPB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of TPB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,670. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $561.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, VP James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $41,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,371.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $104,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $439,080. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 185,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 166,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

