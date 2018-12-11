TVR Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

TVR Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Baker Hughes A GE makes up about 5.3% of TVR Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 98,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 270,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHGE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $2,273,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

BHGE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. 34,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,493,901. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

