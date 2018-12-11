Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Rivers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Two Rivers Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Two Rivers Bancorp.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO William D. Moss acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,122 shares in the company, valued at $209,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870. 16.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29,544 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRCB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.66. 18,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,746. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.50. Two Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

