UBS Group Reiterates “$3.00” Price Target for Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

UBS Group set a $3.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) in a report issued on Monday, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of CHK opened at $2.65 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, EVP James R. Webb bought 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 871,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,279.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 174.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,461,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $352,290,000 after acquiring an additional 864,212 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $374,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

