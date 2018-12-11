Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Trading Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $252.00 and last traded at $247.71. Approximately 93,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,160,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.47.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $263.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura set a $305.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.16.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at $95,706,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/ulta-beauty-ulta-trading-down-2-7-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.