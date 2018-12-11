Under Armour Sees Unusually High Options Volume (UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,961 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 644% compared to the average daily volume of 1,474 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,547,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Under Armour by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.84, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.43. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/under-armour-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-uaa.html.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.