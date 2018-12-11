UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (ULVR) Given a GBX 3,860 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,860 ($50.44) price target on UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,730 ($61.81) target price on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,225 ($55.21) target price on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,590 ($59.98) target price on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) target price on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,366.77 ($57.06).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,274.50 ($55.85) on Monday. UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,678.50 ($48.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,557.50 ($59.55).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a GBX 33.93 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

About UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

