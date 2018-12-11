Unilever (UL) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

NYSE UL opened at $53.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78. Unilever has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $58.07.

Get Unilever alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $537,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $5,769,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.