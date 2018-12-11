Unilever (UN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports.

UN has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their target price on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Unilever has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 11.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,121,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.