Unisys Co. (UIS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Unisys worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $650.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.43. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $688.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.60 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

