United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,454,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,590,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,152,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,020,000 after buying an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,839,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,586,000 after buying an additional 56,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $525,375,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,788,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

UPS opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

