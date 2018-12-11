United Services Automobile Association Sells 50,260 Shares of Cubic Co. (CUB)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,260 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cubic were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cubic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cubic by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cubic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUB shares. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cubic from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.03 price target for the company in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $379.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

