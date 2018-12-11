UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed its industry’s growth. The company's performance is being backed by higher revenues and strength in both segments — UnitedHealthcare and Optum — plus membership growth. The company's robust Government is also driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position are the other positives. The company’s raised earnings guidance for 2018 should instill optimism among its investors. However, the company's is seeing membership decline in Commercial segment. Moreover, two significant acquisitions would intensify the competition for UnitedHealth Group.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $265.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $9,186,302. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

