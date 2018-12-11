US Concrete (USCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on US Concrete to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. US Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $632.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.42). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $404.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that US Concrete will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, Director Robert Martin Rayner bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.01 per share, for a total transaction of $136,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,047.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $523,436 and sold 390 shares valued at $15,933. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,078,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,101,000 after acquiring an additional 709,745 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1,277,795.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 268,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 268,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

