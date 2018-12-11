USA Truck (USAK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.14. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter worth $476,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 36.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 311,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter worth $469,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter worth $215,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

