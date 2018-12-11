USD//Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.48 Million (USDC)

USD//Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. USD//Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.48 million worth of USD//Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD//Coin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One USD//Coin token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00015715 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.02658935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00135681 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00176738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.09223836 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD//Coin Profile

USD//Coin’s launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD//Coin’s total supply is 89,966,828 tokens. The official message board for USD//Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD//Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD//Coin

USD//Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD//Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD//Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD//Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

