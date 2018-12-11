USG Co. (USG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of USG worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of USG by 1,205.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 99,149 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USG by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of USG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of USG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of USG by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,157,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,600 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

In related news, insider Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 32,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $1,388,363.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,238.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $642,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,715 shares of company stock worth $5,347,155 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USG stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. USG Co. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

USG (NYSE:USG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.00 million. USG had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect that USG Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

