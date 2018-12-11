Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,200 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amgen were worth $24,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,115,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $853,028,000 after acquiring an additional 311,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,452,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,608,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.68.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

