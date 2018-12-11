Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Declares $1.47 Quarterly Dividend

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th.
Vail Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 39.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.
Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $234.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $200.68 and a 1 year high of $302.76.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.08 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,661.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.