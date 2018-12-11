Vail Resorts (MTN) Stock Price Up 5% Following Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $237.46 and last traded at $234.48. Approximately 868,952 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 369,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.08 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $101,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,864,000 after buying an additional 175,845 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,514,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,355,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,160,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

