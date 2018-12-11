ValuEngine Downgrades EnerSys (ENS) to Hold

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti set a $106.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 210,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,538. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $34,337,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,341,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 925.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 185,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,976,000 after acquiring an additional 172,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.