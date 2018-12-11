ValuEngine Lowers Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Hold

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

CIGI stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $715.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.53 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 483,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,430,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 451,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

